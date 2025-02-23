Eskom escalated load-shedding to stage 6 on Sunday morning until further notice.
The power utility had implemented stage 3 on Saturday evening, but took the more severe measure after multiple unit trips at Camden Power Station.
Stage 6 load-shedding kicked in at 1.30am on Sunday, Eskom said.
The power utility said stage 3 was implemented earlier due to multiple unit trips at Majuba Power Station and a unit trip at Medupi, resulting in a loss of 3 864MW in generation capacity.
Planned maintenance accounted for a further 7 506MW.
“Additionally, to replenish emergency reserves and prepare for the week ahead, stage 6 load-shedding was essential,” Eskom said.
A media briefing will be held on Sunday at 11am to provide more details and updates on the power system.
Daily Dispatch
Eskom pulls the plug as stage 6 load-shedding hits SA
Image: 123RF/loganban
