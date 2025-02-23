The Buffalo City Metro has sounded the alarm over a hand, foot and mouth disease outbreak, with 10 cases recorded in February.
In a public notice, the metro urged communities and schools to be vigilant.
KwaZulu-Natal is also intensifying its fight against the disease as cases surge.
“Since the beginning of February 2025, hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) cases have been reported in educational institutions in the eThekwini District,” the metro’s health services department said.
The cases have been found in primary schools and day care centres in the district’s northern region, mainly affecting children between the ages of three and six.
BCM said there had been an increase in cases in February, with about 10 confirmed cases and several suspected cases.
It assured the public that the situation was under control.
School principals and day care operators are urged to remain vigilant.
Hand, foot and mouth disease outbreak hits Buffalo City
Image: 123RF/subbotina
Hand, foot, and mouth disease cases continue to rise in KZN
“In a case of suspected cases, the parents should be notified immediately to take their children for examination at the nearest health establishment/ clinic,” the metro said.
It stressed the importance of basic hygiene practices in preventing the spread of the disease.
Environmental health practitioners will inspect schools and day care centres to ensure compliance with minimum health and hygiene conditions, and institutions that fail to meet these standards will be temporarily closed.
BCM will keep communities informed of any new developments or further spread of the disease.
