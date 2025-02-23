A man was electrocuted in Kariega at the weekend while allegedly trying to steal cables.
The incident occurred during the early hours of Saturday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Kariega police attended to a complaint of an electrocution shortly after midnight in Algoa Road, at the Swartkops Bridge.
“On arrival, they found an unknown man who was electrocuted and passed away.
“It is further alleged that the man was attempting to steal copper cables.
“The members also confiscated a hacksaw, knife and a backpack,” she said.
“The deceased is aged between 25 and 30 years old, and was dressed in blue pants and a dark blue jacket.”
Janse van Rensburg said anyone able to assist the police to identify the deceased is asked to contact detective Sergeant JP Smith on 071-475-2230, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.
The Herald
Suspected cable thief electrocuted in Kariega
Image: MIHAJLO MARICIC
