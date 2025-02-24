Four suspects arrested for possession of perlemoen at the weekend will appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Monday.
Police nabbed the men, aged between 25 and 30, on Saturday at about 10pm.
The arrest followed a tip-off received by the East London K9 unit about divers possibly poaching perlemoen at Gonubie Black Rock.
Police spokesperson Capt Hazel Mqala said K9 members were deployed on foot patrols and at observation points to monitor the divers, who were spotted diving with torches in the water.
“Further action led to the apprehension of three men who were found emerging from the rocks,” Mqala said.
“When they noticed the police, they attempted to flee back into the sea but were caught.
“This led to further investigations, which resulted in the arrest of another suspect at German Bay while trying to escape.”
Six bags containing wet perlemoen, diving gear and cellphones were seized.
Mqala confirmed that 297 perlemoen units were recovered and handed over to the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, along with the diving equipment and cellphones.
297 perlemoen units recovered in East London bust
Image: SUPPLIED
