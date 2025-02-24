Department of correctional services slams false reports of alleged prison break-in for 'free education'

The department of correctional services (DCS) has condemned a recent article which it said had falsely claimed an individual had repeatedly broken into Pollsmoor Correctional Facility over two years to obtain free education and vocational training.
DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department had “noted with concern a satirical article circulating in certain media platforms”.
According to an article published by Bona Magazine, a 32-year-old man from Cape Town allegedly spent two years sneaking into Pollsmoor Maximum Security Prison to take advantage of free educational programmes and “hang out” with inmates.
The man, who supposedly achieved his goal of becoming a qualified engineer, reportedly revealed his double life when CCTV footage corroborated his story.
“Pollsmoor Correctional Centre, like all correctional facilities in South Africa, operates under stringent security protocols designed to prevent unauthorised entry and exit. The notion that an individual could repeatedly access a correctional centre undetected is not only implausible but also undermines the integrity of the correctional system and the dedication of our officials,” said Nxumalo.
“For any person to be admitted into a correctional facility, a J7 form (warrant of detention) must be submitted for processing. This form serves as the legal authorisation for the department to detain an individual until their next court appearance. Under no circumstances can a person be admitted without this document, as doing so would constitute illegal detention.”
While the department confirmed its commitment to offering education and skills development programmes for inmates, Nxumalo emphasised that these initiatives are intended to assist in rehabilitating offenders.
“While the department remains committed to rehabilitation through education and skills development, these programmes are specifically designed to equip offenders with the tools to reintegrate into society upon release — not as an alternative education system for the public,” he said.
The DCS urged the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of information before sharing potentially misleading or harmful content.
“We urge the public to exercise caution and verify information before sharing misleading content that may cause unnecessary confusion or alarm. The security of correctional facilities is a matter of national importance, and fabricating or trivialising security breaches is both irresponsible and unhelpful,” said Nxumalo.
The department reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and education, highlighting the ongoing efforts to engage with the public and the media.
“The department of correctional services continues to engage with the media and the public through educational tours, providing insight into the correctional system and its operations. These initiatives aim to promote accurate reporting and prevent the spread of misinformation that misrepresents our criminal justice system,” said Nxumalo.
