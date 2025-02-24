Eastern Cape mother to finally lay daughter to rest after DNA confirmation brings closure

Eastern Cape mother Busisiwe Mvimbani has finally found closure after DNA results confirmed that a body held at the Butterworth mortuary was that of her 15-year-old daughter, Happy, who went missing in April 2022.
A missing person’s case was opened and Mvimbani launched a frantic search.
For quite some time, she took to social media claiming that staff at the Butterworth forensic pathology services had denied her the right to identify her daughter’s body.
The provincial health department launched an investigation and DNA tests were conducted on two bodies.
On Monday, Mvimbani confirmed that the DNA results had positively identified one of the bodies as her daughter.
“I’ve been given the body, and I’ve successfully identified it,” Mvimbani said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page.
“We’ve completed the process, and we’ll proceed with funeral arrangements now.”
Mvimbani plans to lay her daughter to rest on Saturday.
Provincial health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana welcomed the development.
“It’s been a tough journey, but we’re relieved that we’ve finally closed this chapter,” Manana said.
“Busisiwe had been trying to identify her daughter’s body for a long time.”
Manana confirmed that Mvimbani had identified the body and noted a resemblance.
“We appreciate her gratitude for the government’s role in her efforts to identify her daughter,” he said.
“We thank MEC Ntandokazi Capa for dispatching officials to assist with the matter.”
Daily Dispatch
Image: FACEBOOK
Daily Dispatch
