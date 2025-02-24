Eskom downgraded load-shedding from stage 6 to stage 4 from 12.30am on Monday until further notice.
The power utility attributed the reduction to the successful recovery of eight generation units — five at Majuba, two at Camden and one at Medupi — out of 10 that had tripped over the weekend.
"The return of these units comes after identifying the root causes of multiple unit trips, which were unconnected and purely technical in nature, related to electrical and control system issues in auxiliary parts of these power stations," Eskom said.
The power utility also confirmed that emergency reserve replenishment was progressing well.
As of now, 7,706 megawatts of generating capacity is offline for planned maintenance.
Eskom will provide a further update on Monday afternoon.
Daily Dispatch
Eskom reduces load-shedding to stage 4
Image: 123RF
Daily Dispatch
