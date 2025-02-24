A 41-year-old hearse driver was arrested on Sunday for allegedly attempting to bribe a traffic officer on the N2 near Makhanda.
The hearse, transporting a body from Peddie to Gqeberha, was stopped during a random checkpoint operation.
Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the officer noticed the bakkie had three occupants in the front seat, despite being designed for one passenger.
“The driver then brazenly offered the officer a bribe, suggesting she buy herself a drink, as is allegedly the culture with some traffic officers,” Binqose said.
“He was immediately arrested for attempting to bribe an officer.”
The two passengers, who were hitchhikers, were allowed to continue their journey, while the funeral parlour owner was summoned to collect the hearse.
The driver is due to appear in court on Tuesday.
Eastern Cape hearse driver arrested for allegedly trying to bribe traffic officer
