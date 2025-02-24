Injured soldiers could be back in SA on Tuesday morning: Sandu

The South African soldiers wounded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) could land in the country on Tuesday morning.

The South African National Defence Union's Pikkie Greeff told TimesLIVE on Monday night that they expect the troops to be in the country by Tuesday morning, but he could not immediately confirm how many of the sick and injured soldiers are being brought back.

“It's been difficult to get communication from the SANDF. They should be in the country within the next 24 hours (from 4pm). About three of them need urgent medical attention,” Greeff told TimesLIVE.

TimesLIVE Premium previously reported that according to an incident report by the Sadc Mission to the DRC (SAMIDRC), one soldier — a private — lost his leg while two others were injured by shrapnel. A lance corporal was wounded in the foot, while a sergeant was wounded in the thigh. Two privates suffered head injuries and a corporal suffered a panic attack.

Several soldiers suffered multiple injuries, such as two privates who sustained injuries to their legs and arms. Others suffered leg, eye or stomach injuries, while one private was injured in the lower buttock.