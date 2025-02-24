Mkambathi Nature Reserve designated as important site
Wetland recognised internationally for its biodiversity
The scenic Mkambathi Nature Reserve in rural Lusikisiki, which has served as one of the popular attractions for visitors and tourists over the years, has now become the Eastern Cape’s first ever designated Ramsar site...
