The police have appealed to the public for help identify a man found floating in the surf at Lamberts Bay in the Western Cape.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Lamberts Bay station commander Nickie van der Bank said crew were activated at 2.46pm on Sunday after police reports of a suspected drowning.
“SAPS were on the scene where eyewitnesses reported a man appearing to be lifeless floating in the water. Government health emergency management services were activated,” said Van der Bank.
“An NSRI rescue swimmer was deployed into the water from the rescue craft and the adult man, wearing only boxer shorts, was recovered onto the NSRI rescue craft where cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) commenced.”
The man was transported to the harbour where EMS paramedics continued CPR. Van der Bank said efforts to resuscitate him were exhausted. The body was handed over to forensic pathology services and an inquest docket opened.
Anyone able to assist SAPS in identifying the man was asked to contact the Lamberts Bay police station on 027-432-8260 or SAPS on 10111.
Police ask for help to identify drowning victim in Lambert's Bay
Image: 123RF/peopleimages12
