POLL | How do you feel about the return of load-shedding?

South Africans were dealt a blow at the weekend when Eskom announced the return of load-shedding after 20 days, and before that more than 300 days without power outages.
The power utility cited many power generating units tripping as the reason for the implementation of power cuts.
On Saturday, Eskom implemented stage 3 load-shedding, which was escalated to stage 6 on Sunday. It was reduced to stage 4 on Monday until further notice.
Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa assured the nation Eskom would overcome the challenges.
“I'm confident that by the end of the week, we should be out of this difficult situation,” he said.
“We are confident we're going to go to conditions of normality. By the end of the week there will not be any load-shedding. We would have gone through this wave. We want the country to get accustomed to being normal. Something called load-shedding should be considered extremely abnormal.”
