Shock report exposes how pregnant pupils forced out

Pressuring schoolgirls to abandon their studies ‘an infringement of their rights’, says MP Liezl van der Merwe

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 24 February 2025

An investigative report undertaken by the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) on the dropout rate of pregnant schoolgirls revealed that in some schools in the Eastern Cape, pupils were forced to leave the institutions...

