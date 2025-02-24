Six suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers were killed in a shoot-out with police on Monday in Laudium, Pretoria.
Speaking to the media at the crime scene, Gauteng deputy provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said the suspects were traced through a multidisciplinary intelligence operation which had detected that the suspects were intending to rob a CIT vehicle in Pretoria.
Kekana said police have also established that one of the vehicles used by the suspects was hijacked in Cleveland in December.
The suspects have already been linked to several CIT heists in different parts of the country, he said.
Kekana commended the police for a job well done.
Six suspected CIT robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Pretoria
Police are believed to have foiled the suspected robbers' plans to rob a CIT vehicle.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
