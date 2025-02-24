The Competition Commission is on Monday releasing the media and digital platforms market inquiry (MDPMI) provisional report.
The inquiry has been running for a year and has been gathering evidence through public and confidential hearings, expert submissions, a consumer survey, and focus group discussions.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Competition Commission releases media and digital platforms market inquiry report
The Competition Commission is on Monday releasing the media and digital platforms market inquiry (MDPMI) provisional report.
The inquiry has been running for a year and has been gathering evidence through public and confidential hearings, expert submissions, a consumer survey, and focus group discussions.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos