The Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) is gearing up to host the Burundi Ambassador to SA, Alexis Bukuru, on a diplomatic visit on Wednesday.
The ambassador will be joined by East African Investment Trade Promotion Agency CEO Robert Mugalula and executive director for trade and international relations Ambrose Oketa.
Municipal spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said the visit aimed to strengthen ties and unlock business opportunities in investment and trade between the municipality and the City of Bujumbura.
“We are excited to explore potential partnerships and collaborations that will benefit both our regions,” Ganyaza said.
The diplomatic visit is seen as a major step towards fostering economic growth and co-operation between the Chris Hani municipality and Burundi.
“We’re committed to building strong relationships with our international partners to drive development and prosperity in our region,” Ganyaza said.
The delegation’s two-day visit will kick off at the council chambers at 10am on Wednesday, followed by project visits from 12.30pm.
On Thursday, they will visit the Tsomo Water Treatment Works at 11am.
Daily Dispatch
Chris Hani municipality to welcome Burundi diplomatic visit
Image: SUPPLIED
