Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be suspended at 5am on Wednesday.
The power utility made the announcement on Tuesday night, citing the successful recovery of generation capacity and significant progress in replenishing emergency reserves.
"Although overnight replenishment is still needed, these developments will result in a stable power system," Eskom said.
"Ongoing planned maintenance stands at 6 660MW, which is in line with its summer period maintenance strategy.
"This increased level of maintenance is necessary to prepare for winter and further improve reliability, while also meeting licence and regulatory requirements."
Eskom will provide an update on Friday or as soon as any significant changes occur.
Daily Dispatch
Load-shedding to be suspended on Wednesday morning
Image: 123RF/ choneschones
