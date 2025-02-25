Nqatha said the vehicles were often driven by heavily armed men masquerading as emergency personnel or law enforcement officers.
Motorists warned against using flashing lights or sirens on vehicles
Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha has issued a stern warning to motorists using unauthorised flashing blue lights and sirens on their vehicles.
They have been given an ultimatum: remove the lights and sirens or face criminal charges.
The use of flashing lights and sirens is strictly reserved for emergency and law enforcement vehicles.
Motorists using them for any other vehicle are committing a criminal offence.
The warning comes amid a surge in cases of privately owned vehicles being fitted with flashing lights, with drivers speeding and bullying other motorists on Eastern Cape roads.
Nqatha said the vehicles were often driven by heavily armed men masquerading as emergency personnel or law enforcement officers.
He has instructed law enforcement officers to stop vehicles fitted with flashing lights and sirens to verify authorisation.
“Those found on the wrong side of the law will face consequences,” he said.
“We cannot have parallel emergency and law enforcement personnel intimidating motorists on our roads.”
Nqatha said it was not a witch hunt, but an attempt to restore law and order in the province, ensuring the safety of all citizens.
