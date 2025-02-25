Reflecting on the honour of having a building named after him, Kolisi expressed deep gratitude.
North-West University renames res in honour of Bok captain Siya Kolisi
'Your opportunities are not just for you. Your blessings are not just for you,' Siya tells students in moving speech
Multimedia reporter
Image: NWU/Instagram
The North-West University (NWU) hosted Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on Monday at a ceremony unveiling a student residence renamed in his honour.
The new Kolisi res on the Potchefstroom campus provides housing predominantly for the university’s large contingent of rugby players affiliated with the NWU Rugby Institute. A newly established multi-sport residence on campus, named the Invictus residence, was opened by Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, who was previously awarded an honorary doctorate by the university.
The two residences will accommodate 204 residents.
The ceremony was attended by students and faculty staff.
NWU proudly opened the Siya Kolisi Residence and Invictus Residence, celebrating leadership, resilience, and sporting excellence. Kolisi encouraged students to embrace every opportunity, while Dr Rassie Erasmus shared his hopes for their future.
Reflecting on the honour of having a building named after him, Kolisi expressed deep gratitude.
“No-one ever dreams of moments like this, to have a building named after them. I am so honoured and grateful. I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey. I am standing on the shoulders of many people who helped me be where I am today,” said Kolisi.
Kolisi shared words of wisdom with the students, urging them to persevere and keep working hard despite the obstacles they may face.
“Your opportunities are not just for you. Your blessings are not just for you,” he said.
Kolisi emphasised the importance of education, advising the students to make use of every opportunity they have.
“I know that you all are on a journey and that you want to become rugby players. But remember that you are more than that. You have an opportunity to study, and I wish that I had used that opportunity. I didn’t. Rugby is not always going to work for everybody, so make use of all your opportunities,” said Kolisi.
He continued with a powerful message about self-belief and resilience.
“If you want to take anything from my journey, it is that you have to believe in yourself before anyone else. If you fail, you have to get up and don’t stay down. You have to keep on getting up. The more you get up, the more you learn. Just be good people. I haven’t always been the best example, but I am learning every day. Be kind to one another. Be there for one another,” he said.
Erasmus acknowledged the impact both Kolisi and the university’s forward-thinking strategy have had on the local community and beyond. He delighted students later in the day by arriving via helicopter before the Varsity Cup match between NWU Eagles and the University of Cape Town’s Ikey Tigers.
Principal and vice-chancellor Prof Bismark Tyobeka reflected on the indelible legacies of Kolisi and Erasmus.
“Is there an image that resonates more with rugby fans the world over than that of Siya Kolisi leading the Springboks onto the field? I don’t think so. Could we ever have imagined that captain Siya Kolisi and his Springboks — under the tutelage of Dr Rassie Erasmus — would scale the heights that they did?”
Tyobeka emphasised Kolisi’s impact not just on the field but in the lives of millions.
“Siya Kolisi’s story is one that transcends sport. It is a story of perseverance and the undeniable power of opportunity. From humble beginnings in Zwide, where he first picked up a rugby ball, to leading South Africa to not one, but two Rugby World Cup victories, Siya has become more than a rugby player, he is a symbol of hope and possibility. We celebrate you, Nt’wakuthi,” said Tyobeka.
He said renaming the Dennedorp residence after Kolisi was not only about his sporting achievements but also about celebrating the spirit of determination and leadership.
“Siya Kolisi’s story is not just about winning titles; it is about the values he represents: hard work, humility, and the ability to unite a nation,” said Tyobeka.
TimesLIVE
