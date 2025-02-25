The mother of the late rapper AKA also recently reflected on the release of her son's final album.
AKA was shot dead at age 35 outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on February 10 2023.
"Two years ago we released Mass Country, your final studio album, 14 days after you were taken from us. You had already finished it, every lyric, every beat, every detail chosen by you. You had already announced the release date, excited for the world to hear what you created. Mass Country is not a posthumous album. It is your final masterpiece, exactly as you intended to release it.
"Mass Country is your final gift to South Africa, to the masses of our country, to the world. Wrapped in your vision, sealed with your passion. This album doesn’t just hold music, it holds you. Your voice, your spirit, your energy, your love for your craft, South Africa and the Megacy. It is untouched. Unchanged. You built Mass Country yourself. You built your legacy yourself. And nothing, not time, not loss, not even death, can take that away. Your legacy needs nothing added, nothing removed."
Riky Rick’s legacy lives on with upcoming posthumous album
Journalist
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
The highly anticipated posthumous album by the late rapper Riky Rick is finally set to be drop.
Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado died on February 23 2022 at the age of 34.
The album, titled Boss Zonke Forever, will be released on April 4, coinciding with the 10-year anniversary of his album Family Values.
Riky Rick's partner, Bianca Naidoo, recently shared insights into the album's creation during an interview on 5FM.
"We have sat with this for so long now, and I always go about feeling when is the right time. It's been a while," she said.
"Riky put the album together and we added or mixed. We included features which we thought were important and the past few weeks have been a feeling of us being ready."
The mother of the late rapper AKA also recently reflected on the release of her son's final album.
AKA was shot dead at age 35 outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on February 10 2023.
"Two years ago we released Mass Country, your final studio album, 14 days after you were taken from us. You had already finished it, every lyric, every beat, every detail chosen by you. You had already announced the release date, excited for the world to hear what you created. Mass Country is not a posthumous album. It is your final masterpiece, exactly as you intended to release it.
"Mass Country is your final gift to South Africa, to the masses of our country, to the world. Wrapped in your vision, sealed with your passion. This album doesn’t just hold music, it holds you. Your voice, your spirit, your energy, your love for your craft, South Africa and the Megacy. It is untouched. Unchanged. You built Mass Country yourself. You built your legacy yourself. And nothing, not time, not loss, not even death, can take that away. Your legacy needs nothing added, nothing removed."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos