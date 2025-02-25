News Editors Choice

Thousands of eThekwini spaza shops, food vendors not registered as deadline looms

By LWAZI HLANGU - 25 February 2025
The government declared a national disaster at the end of 2024 in response to an outbreak of foodborne illnesses that led to the deaths of more than 20 children and hospitalisation of hundreds after they consumed expired or poisonous food and snacks. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Thousands of spaza shop registration applications in eThekwini have not been approved because the owners can't be verified.

The window for owners of spaza shops and food-handling businesses to register their establishments to be compliant with food safety regulations closes on Friday.

Mayor Cyril Xaba told his executive committee on Tuesday only a quarter of applications have been approved.

“To date, of 5,500 registration applications, 1,402 have been approved,” he said.

“Among the challenges the city has faced are phone numbers that are not reachable and addresses that do not correspond to the location provided, which makes it impossible to verify the authenticity of the applications.”

Xaba urged owners to register their businesses before the deadline.

He also called on those who have not received feedback to approach municipal offices or Sizakale centres for assistance.

“We encourage, particularly those who applied between November and December, to contact the licensing office.”

The directive for spaza shops and food business establishments to be registered was issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa in November after several cases of foodborne illnesses resulting in several deaths.

Businesses that operated without registration after Friday’s deadline risk legal repercussions.

Xaba warned enforcement agencies and health officials will step up operations at establishments operating illegally. 

