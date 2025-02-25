News

WATCH | Ramaphosa opens National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders

By TimesLIVE - 25 February 2025

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday opening the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders in parliament.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Former Judge John Hlophe back in court
President Ramaphosa opens the National House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders