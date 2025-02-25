Young go-getter shooting for spot on National Youth Development Agency board
On Tuesday afternoon Avuyile Xabadiya, 32, will have a good idea of whether his interview with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) went well, and if parliament has taken the next step to recommend him for a seat on the NYDA board, which is ratified by President Cyril Ramaphosa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.