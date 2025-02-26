Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says 548 cases of bullying have been reported in schools since the start of the academic year on January 15.
At 305, Limpopo had the most cases.
In a written reply to a parliamentary question by EFF MP Lorato Tito-Duba, Gwarube said the North West had 78 reported cases, the Eastern Cape 68, KwaZulu-Natal 29, Mpumalanga 26, Gauteng 23, the Western Cape 11, the Northern Cape seven and the Free State one case.
In 2021, Limpopo pupil Lufuno Mavhunga took her own life after a video recording of her being assaulted by a fellow pupil went viral on social media. The incident triggered a public outcry about bullying in schools
Gwarube said the department had developed the “Addressing Bullying in Schools” manual which helps schools identify different types of bullying and develop anti-bullying policies to prevent and manage bullying.
“The department is updating this manual for release by June.”
548 cases of bullying reported since January — Gwarube
Image: iStock
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says 548 cases of bullying have been reported in schools since the start of the academic year on January 15.
At 305, Limpopo had the most cases.
In a written reply to a parliamentary question by EFF MP Lorato Tito-Duba, Gwarube said the North West had 78 reported cases, the Eastern Cape 68, KwaZulu-Natal 29, Mpumalanga 26, Gauteng 23, the Western Cape 11, the Northern Cape seven and the Free State one case.
In 2021, Limpopo pupil Lufuno Mavhunga took her own life after a video recording of her being assaulted by a fellow pupil went viral on social media. The incident triggered a public outcry about bullying in schools
Gwarube said the department had developed the “Addressing Bullying in Schools” manual which helps schools identify different types of bullying and develop anti-bullying policies to prevent and manage bullying.
“The department is updating this manual for release by June.”
The department and its partners, such as the SAPS and social development department, have also embarked on an interdepartmental campaign on violence prevention.
“This campaign raises awareness about issues such as the prevention of bullying, corporal punishment, gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy and drugs and substance abuse in schools, and is targeting districts with high levels of crime and violence.
“It includes build-up events that take groups of learners through priority content areas related to violence prevention, including drugs and substance abuse,” she said.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos