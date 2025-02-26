News

AmaHlubi renew bid for own chieftainship

Tsolo hearing on call for people from Ngxaza to secede from the Mpondomise

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 26 February 2025

The AmaHlubi people of Ngxaza near Nqanqarhu have renewed their mission to secede from the Mpondomise, and to have their land ruled by a senior Hlubi traditional leader...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi & Dr Rassie Erasmus Unveil NWU Residences
Former Judge John Hlophe back in court