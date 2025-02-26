News

Former municipal manager guilty of inflating tender to know fate in March

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 26 February 2025

A former Eastern Cape municipal manager, found guilty of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act by inflating a tender price without consulting the council in 2019, will know in March whether she is destined for jail...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi & Dr Rassie Erasmus Unveil NWU Residences
Former Judge John Hlophe back in court