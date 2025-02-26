Former municipal manager guilty of inflating tender to know fate in March
A former Eastern Cape municipal manager, found guilty of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act by inflating a tender price without consulting the council in 2019, will know in March whether she is destined for jail...
