News

KSD cracking down on Mthatha traders sleeping on premises

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 26 February 2025

Business owners in Mthatha who also use their premises as sleeping quarters at night could face a fine of up to R5,000 or, even worse, lose their trading licences and permits...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi & Dr Rassie Erasmus Unveil NWU Residences
Former Judge John Hlophe back in court