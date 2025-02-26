LISTEN | Sassa admits security risk in R33.6bn system after first-year students exposed flaws

The department now plans to investigate the matter further.
Sassa has acknowledged that its system poses a security risk, after a wake-up call from first-year students at Stellenbosch University who alerted them to fraudulent activities and vulnerabilities in the system.
Social development minister Sisisi Tolashe told a parliamentary meeting that Sassa had appointed its own task team to assess the vulnerability of its system — particularly the SRD system — which confirmed the system was not watertight, after Joel Cedars and Veer Gosai studying computer science at Stellenbosch University raised alarm in November.
Sassa injected R266bn for the payment of 28-million social grants for the current financial year, with R33.6bn allocated for the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.
SRD grants help jobless South Africans between 18 and 59.
“This is not acceptable, as a result we commit that we will ensure and safeguard our system and also achieve our motto of paying the right grant to the right person every time,” Tolashe said on Wednesday.
Listen to the minister:
