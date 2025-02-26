News

WSU charts bold new plan to boost finances

Income streams to come from cannabis extraction, hospitality trade and fashion

Premium
By SIVENATHI GOSA and MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 26 February 2025

Walter Sisulu University wants to add a greater commercial element to its educational offerings through a number of business initiatives — including cannabis extraction, a hotel and restaurant, a clothing shop and an AI centre — in a bid to move beyond the university’s “dark period”...

