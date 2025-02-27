Award-winning American actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead in their home in the US state of New Mexico.
The Santa Fe New Mexican website on Thursday quoted county sheriff Adan Mendoza as saying the couple had died with their dog and that there was no immediate indication of foul play.
Hackman was a character actor who won Academy Awards for the 1971 drug saga "The French Connection" and the 1992 western "Unforgiven".
The former Marine appeared in more than 80 films, as well as on television and the stage during a lengthy career that started in the early 1960s.
Living outside Santa Fe, he was married twice and had three children.
Hackman married Arakawa, a 63-year-old pianist, in 1991.
Actor Gene Hackman and wife found dead in New Mexico home
Image: Supplied
This is a developing story
