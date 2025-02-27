Armed robbers steal state vehicle from Cogta offices in Bhisho

Five balaclava-clad men made off with a state vehicle in a brazen robbery at the co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) offices in Bhisho in the early hours of Thursday.
Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the incident had occurred at about 1.30am.
Binqose said the men, armed with firearms, had entered the premises and three of them had held security personnel hostage.
“The remaining two suspects demanded to be shown the fleet management office, where they found the key to a white, double-cab Nissan Navara with the registration number GGL 472 EC,” he said.
“They then used official tags to drive off with the vehicle.”
No-one was harmed during the incident.
“This incident brings the total number of state vehicles stolen or hijacked in the Eastern Cape to 10, in just eight weeks since the beginning of the year,” Binqose said.
The police are searching for the suspects and the stolen vehicle.
Binqose has urged anyone with information to come forward.
Last week, the department warned that a surge in state vehicle hijackings, which had already seen at least nine vehicles hijacked or stolen in the first eight weeks of 2025, could bring service delivery to its knees.
It condemned the rampant hijacking and theft of state vehicles, describing it as a “crime against the state and civilians”.
According to the department, 55 state vehicles were hijacked or stolen between January and December 2024.
Alarmingly, 48 of these incidents involved hijackings, where officials were directly confronted by criminals.
In the OR Tambo district towns like Mthatha, Libode, Ngqeleni and Qumbu have been identified as hotspots, along with Ngcobo in the Chris Hani district.
Recovery teams, working closely with the police, have recovered 26 of the stolen vehicles, but 29 remain unaccounted for.
Daily Dispatch
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
Daily Dispatch
