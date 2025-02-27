From Peddie to Buckingham Palace
Work of team from rural development trust recognised at meeting with king and queen
The incredible work of a small Eastern Cape rural development trust, which works with communities in the most rustic areas in the Ngqushwa and Makana municipal areas has been recognised by British royals King Charles and Queen Camilla...
