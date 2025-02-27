Mob slay two men they believed killed Molly
Fifteen arrested and third victim in hospital after suspected vigilante action
Two East London men have been beaten to death, allegedly by a vigilante mob who believed they killed Beach Break Cafe waitress Vuyiswa “Molly” Jikajika, 49, at her home on February 18...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.