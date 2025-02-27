News

Mob slay two men they believed killed Molly

Fifteen arrested and third victim in hospital after suspected vigilante action

By SIVENATHI GOSA - 27 February 2025

Two East London men have been beaten to death, allegedly by a vigilante mob who believed they killed Beach Break Cafe waitress Vuyiswa “Molly” Jikajika, 49, at her home on February 18...

