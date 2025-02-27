Motlanthe, luminaries in science, business and the arts to be awarded UJ honorary doctorates

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe will be awarded an honorary doctorate for his role in the liberation struggle and his commitment to democratic values.
The University of Johannesburg (UJ) is preparing to honour a distinguished group of individuals during its 2025 graduation ceremonies, recognising their exceptional contributions to knowledge, public life and social progress.
“The honorary doctoral degrees recognise individuals whose work significantly advanced knowledge, public life and social progress. Through their leadership, advocacy and groundbreaking contributions, they have demonstrated a dedication to making a lasting difference in the world we live in.”
The university recognised Motlanthe’s contributions to the establishment and entrenchment of democracy in South Africa, acknowledging his leadership has helped shape the country’s political landscape.
After his release from prison, Motlanthe played a pivotal role in the trade union movement before rising through the ranks of the ANC.
His leadership in the ANC led to him becoming South Africa’s third president after Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki.
Several other prominent individuals will also receive honorary doctorates.
Acclaimed Afrikaans poet, author, journalist and academic Antjie Krog is one. Krog has profoundly influenced South Africa’s literary and sociopolitical landscape with her works, particularly her writings on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, continuing to inspire critical discourse on identity, justice and transformation.
Humanitarian nursing sister Abegail Ntleko will be recognised for her lifelong dedication to serving vulnerable communities, especially orphans and children affected by HIV/Aids. Her selfless service has earned her several accolades, including the Unsung Hero Award from His Holiness the Dalai Lama.
Another recipient is Barbara Masekela, a renowned poet, academic and diplomat. Masekela has made significant contributions to South Africa’s cultural and political spheres, serving as ambassador to the US and France, where she championed intellectual and cultural development.
Prof Alfred Msezane, a distinguished physicist, will be honoured for his advancements in atomic, molecular and condensed matter physics. His work, which has fostered global research collaboration, has had a lasting impact on the scientific community.
Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu, a pioneering academic and business leader, will receive an honorary doctorate for his lasting influence on economic policy and governance in South Africa. As the first black chartered accountant in the country, Nkuhlu has been instrumental in shaping the accounting and financial sectors, emphasising transformation and inclusive growth.
Prof Huang Wei, a scientist, will be honoured for his pioneering advancements in organic electronics, flexible electronics and advanced materials. His contributions have influenced display technologies, energy storage and biomedical applications, earning him international acclaim.
Margaret Busby, a Ghanaian-born publisher, editor and writer, will also be recognised. As the first black woman editor in the UK, Busby cofounded the publishing company Allison & Busby, which challenged institutional racism and introduced African and diaspora writers to a broader audience, reshaping the literary and intellectual landscape globally.
UJ vice-chancellor and principal Prof Letlhokwa Mpedi expressed pride in honouring the recipients.
“Each of these distinguished individuals embodies UJ's values of excellence, leadership and service to humanity. Their remarkable contributions have shaped their respective fields and inspired generations to strive for greater impact in society. The university takes great pride in recognising their achievements and celebrating their invaluable legacies,” said Mpedi.
This graduation will be part of the university's 20th celebration and in addition to the honorary doctorate recipients, more than 13,000 students will graduate during the ceremonies, including more than 9,000 undergraduates.
The remaining graduates will receive postgraduate qualifications, with 2,310 honours degrees, 308 master’s degrees and 68 doctorates conferred.
