Anabela Rungo, the mother of former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina, was granted R10,000 bail on Wednesday on condition she lives under house arrest.
Rungo, who is a Mozambican national, appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court. She is accused of contravening the Immigration Act and Identification Act.
Her South African documentation was revoked in September 2024 after it was revealed she had fraudulently obtained her documents. The department’s investigation found Rungo had stolen another person's identity when applying for a South African ID in 1995.
When she appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court last week she said she believed she was innocent.
Many have questioned whether the bail was justified due to the severity of the charges she is facing. Some have accused the justice system of being too lenient.
While she remains under house arrest, she can only leave the house to attend court or consult a legal representative. She will also be visited by immigration officers and police.
The case was postponed to May 8 for further investigation.
POLL | Was the R10K bail granted for Chidimma Adetshina's mother enough for charges of identity fraud?
Image: Kim Swartz
Anabela Rungo, the mother of former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina, was granted R10,000 bail on Wednesday on condition she lives under house arrest.
Rungo, who is a Mozambican national, appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court. She is accused of contravening the Immigration Act and Identification Act.
Her South African documentation was revoked in September 2024 after it was revealed she had fraudulently obtained her documents. The department’s investigation found Rungo had stolen another person's identity when applying for a South African ID in 1995.
When she appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court last week she said she believed she was innocent.
Many have questioned whether the bail was justified due to the severity of the charges she is facing. Some have accused the justice system of being too lenient.
While she remains under house arrest, she can only leave the house to attend court or consult a legal representative. She will also be visited by immigration officers and police.
The case was postponed to May 8 for further investigation.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos