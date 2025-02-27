AmaZulu king Misuzulu KaZwelithini is opening the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Thursday at Woodburn Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.
The king had previously raised concerns about the stadium being able to host the two-day event safely — the opening of the provincial legislature and state of the province address — instead of the Royal Showgrounds, also in Pietermaritzburg.
Premier Thami Ntuli is expected to deliver the state of the province address on Friday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | AmaZulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini opens KZN legislature
Courtesy of SABC
AmaZulu king Misuzulu KaZwelithini is opening the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Thursday at Woodburn Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.
The king had previously raised concerns about the stadium being able to host the two-day event safely — the opening of the provincial legislature and state of the province address — instead of the Royal Showgrounds, also in Pietermaritzburg.
Premier Thami Ntuli is expected to deliver the state of the province address on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos