Chris Hani district municipality mayor Lusanda Sizani this week welcomed the ambassador of Burundi to in SA, Alexis Bukuru, and his delegation to the district.
The ambassador’s two-day diplomatic visit, which started on Wednesday, was aimed at establishing a twinning relationship between Burundi and SA, with a focus on promoting economic growth and exploring investment opportunities.
The partnership seeks to strengthen ties between the two countries at a local level, creating opportunities for mutual growth and development, with job creation being a focus area.
Areas of interest include education, agriculture, trade, and governance.
“The initiatives are crucial for investment opportunities and food aggregation,” Sizani said.
Bukuru stressed the importance of collaboration.
“Burundi’s fertile lands, strategic location in east Africa and improving business climate offer a wealth of opportunities for SA partners seeking to expand their operations into new markets,” he said.
“The government of Burundi has prioritised sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, tourism and infrastructure development, as they see immense potential for collaboration with SA businesses and investors.”
As part of the programme, five projects were visited: the Shiloh Irrigation Scheme, Komani Industrial Park, Qamata Irrigation Scheme mechanisation centre, and Tsomo water treatment works.
The twinning relationship will serve as a model for co-operation between African municipalities.
Burundi ambassador explores trade and investment opportunities with Chris Hani district
Image: SUPPLIED
