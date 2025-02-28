Anyone with information should contact Sgt Lekganyane on 082 768 6433 or call the nearest police station, Masondo said.
Capital Live SA founder Aserie Ndlovu and partner missing
Image: Supplied
Police are searching for Capital Live SA FM 99.0 FM founder Aserie Ndlovu who went missing on February 18.
Ndlovu is also an executive committee member of the National Press Club (NPC) .
His partner Zodwa Mdhluli was reported missing on the same day.
“Police are searching for Mr Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu who was reported missing in Mamelodi. He was last seen leaving his workplace on February 18 at about 6pm,” Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.
Image: Supplied
