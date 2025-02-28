Cash-strapped BCM’s plan for R500m overdraft withdrawn
City manager says metro received influx of budget requests totalling R850m from directorates
Struggling to fund service delivery to the tune of R850m, the Buffalo City Metro had planned to approach one of the country's leading banks for an overdraft of up to R500m to service its needs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.