Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for three suspects who gunned down a couple at their homestead in Tsomo on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Capt Namhla Mdleleni said police were alerted to the crime at about 6pm and arrived at the scene to find the lifeless bodies of a 58-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife lying in a pool of blood, both with multiple gunshot wounds.
“It is alleged that three unidentified men arrived at the victims’ home, where they found the wife alone,” Mdleleni said.
“The suspects then ordered her to call her husband.
“When he arrived, both victims were shot execution-style before the assailants fled the scene in a black Volkswagen Polo with CA registration plates.”
Two cases of murder have been opened and are being investigated.
The motive for the killings is not yet clear.
Anyone with information that could lead to the suspects’ arrests is urged to contact detective WO Tukwayo on 082-403-279 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111. Callers may remain anonymous.
Manhunt for three suspects who gunned down couple in their home
Image: 123RF
