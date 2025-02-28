News

UK women persuaded in a London duck pond to join Grandad’s Army and raise thousands

By MIKE LOEWE - 28 February 2025
British adventurers, from left, Sophie Barnes and Flora Spencer, and their East London-born friend Katie Berlyn, with their borrowed bicycles and fresh Grandad's Army kit ahead of their big cycle to Cape Town on Sunday. The three cyclists are close to raising R60,000 from friends back home for the Eyabantwana Trust which supports the struggling paediatric surgery unit at Frere and Cecilia Makiwane hospitals in East London.
Image: SUPPLIED

They met at a “duck-poo pond” in London, and now two British women are in the cycling Grandad’s Army ranks and have raised R52,000 for the Eyabantwana Trust’s five-day fundraising pedal from East London to Cape Town on Sunday.

London media director Flora Spencer, 37, and climate change policy manager Sophie Barnes, 29, met East London-raised solar energy consultant Katie Berlyn while swimming in Serpentine Lake, Hyde Park. 

Katie’s father, Gerald Berlyn, is a leading member of “the army” team and one of the “originals” who rode in the first event.

The Londoners said Katie had persuaded them to take part.

“It sounded like a fantastic cause for the children, and it had a local connection,” they said.

The trust raises funds to support paediatric surgery at the Carte Blanche paediatric surgery theatre complex at Frere Hospital, which is in the throes of a maintenance meltdown.

Doctors are declining to operate without reliable air conditioning.

“We asked friends, family and colleagues to support our ride,” they said.

Funds were still coming in on Friday.

Spencer said she was knocked off her bicycle by a vehicle in January and would have liked to have trained more.

“I headbutted the car and broke a rib,” she said, “but I have never been to SA and I am always up for a challenge.”

Two British women, who met a South African while swimming in duck pond in London, were persuaded to join the Grandad's Army's 10th cycle ride to Cape Town next week. The three, who have raised R52,000 for the Eyabantwana Trust, are, from left, Flora Spencer and Sophie Barnes, with East London-raised Katie Berlyn.
Image: ALISON TUCKER

On the plane to East London, a Cape Town couple had reacted to being told the women were heading for East London: “But there is nothing to do there!”

This had proven to be wrong: in two days they had swum in the wild Gonubie River, climbed a tall sand dune, drank some fine SA wine at sunset, and met many people.

A request to the Grandad’s Army for bicycles to loan for the ride evoked a welter of offers, some of the bikes being made from expensive carbon.

They were concerned about the hot sun expected as they cycled west “because we are very pale”, Barnes said

The trust is aiming to raise R400,000 and by this week had reached the R262,000 mark.

On Sunday, March 9, the 45 riders will take part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour, previously nicknamed “The Argus”.

