They met at a “duck-poo pond” in London, and now two British women are in the cycling Grandad’s Army ranks and have raised R52,000 for the Eyabantwana Trust’s five-day fundraising pedal from East London to Cape Town on Sunday.
London media director Flora Spencer, 37, and climate change policy manager Sophie Barnes, 29, met East London-raised solar energy consultant Katie Berlyn while swimming in Serpentine Lake, Hyde Park.
Katie’s father, Gerald Berlyn, is a leading member of “the army” team and one of the “originals” who rode in the first event.
The Londoners said Katie had persuaded them to take part.
“It sounded like a fantastic cause for the children, and it had a local connection,” they said.
The trust raises funds to support paediatric surgery at the Carte Blanche paediatric surgery theatre complex at Frere Hospital, which is in the throes of a maintenance meltdown.
Doctors are declining to operate without reliable air conditioning.
“We asked friends, family and colleagues to support our ride,” they said.
Funds were still coming in on Friday.
Spencer said she was knocked off her bicycle by a vehicle in January and would have liked to have trained more.
“I headbutted the car and broke a rib,” she said, “but I have never been to SA and I am always up for a challenge.”
UK women persuaded in a London duck pond to join Grandad’s Army and raise thousands
Image: SUPPLIED
They met at a “duck-poo pond” in London, and now two British women are in the cycling Grandad’s Army ranks and have raised R52,000 for the Eyabantwana Trust’s five-day fundraising pedal from East London to Cape Town on Sunday.
London media director Flora Spencer, 37, and climate change policy manager Sophie Barnes, 29, met East London-raised solar energy consultant Katie Berlyn while swimming in Serpentine Lake, Hyde Park.
Katie’s father, Gerald Berlyn, is a leading member of “the army” team and one of the “originals” who rode in the first event.
The Londoners said Katie had persuaded them to take part.
“It sounded like a fantastic cause for the children, and it had a local connection,” they said.
The trust raises funds to support paediatric surgery at the Carte Blanche paediatric surgery theatre complex at Frere Hospital, which is in the throes of a maintenance meltdown.
Doctors are declining to operate without reliable air conditioning.
“We asked friends, family and colleagues to support our ride,” they said.
Funds were still coming in on Friday.
Spencer said she was knocked off her bicycle by a vehicle in January and would have liked to have trained more.
“I headbutted the car and broke a rib,” she said, “but I have never been to SA and I am always up for a challenge.”
Image: ALISON TUCKER
On the plane to East London, a Cape Town couple had reacted to being told the women were heading for East London: “But there is nothing to do there!”
This had proven to be wrong: in two days they had swum in the wild Gonubie River, climbed a tall sand dune, drank some fine SA wine at sunset, and met many people.
A request to the Grandad’s Army for bicycles to loan for the ride evoked a welter of offers, some of the bikes being made from expensive carbon.
They were concerned about the hot sun expected as they cycled west “because we are very pale”, Barnes said
The trust is aiming to raise R400,000 and by this week had reached the R262,000 mark.
On Sunday, March 9, the 45 riders will take part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour, previously nicknamed “The Argus”.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos