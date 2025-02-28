Yeasts found in locusts during swarming in Eastern Cape could be harmful to humans — study
Scientists have discovered an “abundant” amount of potentially disease-causing yeasts in the digestive tracts of brown locust samples collected from swarms near Middelburg in 2022, the largest outbreak ever recorded in the region. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.