Daily Dispatch price increases

After more than two years of bucking inflation and absorbing cost increases while fuel and other costs have risen, from Tuesday, April 1, the price of the Daily Dispatch will increase by 40c to R8.70.
As always, we are committed to giving good value to our readers, so the 4.8% increase is well below the inflation rate when taken over the two years since our last price increase.
Unfortunately, rising production and distribution costs make this step essential to continue to deliver quality news to our readers, and delivering high quality journalism and local news is costly.
Subscribers will, however, have until the end of May to subscribe at the current subscription rates, locking in long-term savings.
Editor-in-chief Cheri-Ann James said: “As part of the Eastern Cape community for more than 150 years, the Daily Dispatch will continue to be the voice of the people in the province.
“While it pains us to increase prices while the cost of living is so high, we need to do so to allow us to properly tell the stories that matter.”
Daily Dispatch
Image: Picture: 123RF/Ruggiero Scardigno
