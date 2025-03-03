Hawks probe treason complaints after foreign trip by unnamed 'organisation'

The Hawks are at an initial stage of investigating complaints of high treason against an “organisation” relating to the alleged spreading of false information.
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya did not mention any organisation by name.
“There are four dockets that have been opened by different people, maybe from different political parties, that concern some individuals that may have crossed the border to go and communicate some of the things that are perceived to be in the direction of high treason.
“I don't want to mention the names of the organisations but as you correctly say there are some organisations that are suspected to be involved,” Lebeya said.
Last month, the MK Party opened a case of treason against AfriForum as the lobby group faces a mounting backlash over allegedly “spreading misinformation” about land and race policies, resulting in US President Donald Trump cutting off aid to South Africa.
MK Party deputy leader John Hlophe said the party “vehemently condemns the treasonous actions of AfriForum which has deliberately lobbied foreign powers to act against the sovereignty and economic interests of South Africa”.
Trump cut off aid to the country after threatening to do so in a social media post, claiming “certain classes of people” in South Africa were being treated “very badly”. He also issued an executive order offering refugee status to Afrikaners.
In a statement last week, the EFF called on the government of national unity to designate AfriForum and Solidarity Movement as domestic terrorist organisations actively working against the interests of the republic by spreading lies and misinformation across borders.
The EFF said their actions were a direct threat to the stability and sovereignty of South Africa and they must be treated as such.
Lebeya said: “We are investigating, this is the initial stage of the investigation. Those type of crimes you need to be careful in the way in which you collect that evidence.”
Hawks probe treason complaints after foreign trip by unnamed 'organisation'
Image: AfrForum/ X
