US-funded health projects around the world, including those providing lifesaving care, received termination notices from Washington last Thursday as President Donald Trump's administration neared completion of a review to ensure grants are aligned with its “America First” policy.
A US state department spokesperson said last week the US Agency for International Development (USAID) had evaluated 6,200 multiyear awards and decided to eliminate nearly 5,800 of them, worth $54bn (R1-trillion) in value, a 92% reduction.
The administration also cut nearly 30% of state department foreign aid-related grants totalling $4.4bn (R82bn_.
“Children will suffer as food from hardworking American farmers sits idle in warehouses,” the IRC advertisement said.
“Preventable tragedies, such as deaths from treatable diseases, will occur daily. This is a humanitarian catastrophe, a matter of life and death for people already in crisis.”
US secretary of state Marco Rubio has dismissed concerns that Washington is ending foreign aid, saying waivers had been provided to life-saving aid.
NGO’s newspaper ad asks Americans for donations after Trump’s drastic aid cuts
An international NGO placed a full-page advertisement in Sunday's New York Times calling on Americans to provide donations to support hundreds of millions of people in need after drastic cuts in US foreign aid.
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) said the advertisement was sponsored by a private donor and urged the American public to “meet the moment” after the announcement of a 90% cut in US foreign and humanitarian aid.
“The IRC aims to highlight the severe consequences of the cuts,” it said.
The NGO said in the past week, 46 of the IRC's government grants had received notices of termination, which meant at least 2-million people would not have access to critical services across multiple crisis zones, including Sudan, Nigeria and Afghanistan.
“The IRC is calling on the American public to support our efforts to mitigate the impact of thee cuts for people in critical need around the world,” the advertisement said.
It requested donations via donor-advised funds, stock accounts, foundations, cheques or credit cards.
Trump's aid cuts stop South African HIV vaccine trials in their tracks
