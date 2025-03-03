The inaugural Group of 20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting is being held over the next three days in Cape Town.
The event happens while corruption continues to plague global integrity, thereby compromising South Africa of its resources in both the public and the private sector.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | SA hosts first G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
