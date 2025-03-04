Land claims protest disrupts traffic on N2 near Dutywa
Motorists were stuck on the N2 for about five hours early on Monday after residents from Ngxakaxa village near Dutywa blockaded the road with burning tyres and hijacked a heavy-duty vehicle...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.