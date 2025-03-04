Mdantsane United nominated for Community Unsung Heroes award

Mdantsane United Against Crime and Violence, a prominent nonprofit organisation in the Buffalo City Metro, is vying for top honours.
It has been nominated in the non-governmental organisation category of the Buffalo City Community Unsung Heroes Awards.
Founded in 2020 by Yolanda Dyani, Mdantsane United has been instrumental in combating crime and addressing service delivery issues in Mdantsane.
What began as a small Facebook group in response to the brutal murder of a six-year-old in NU 8 has grown into a powerful digital platform providing critical support to individuals affected by crime and violence.
Dyani was later joined by Unathi Moss, who serves as co-director and administrator of the group.
Together, they have worked tirelessly to cultivate the platform and ensure its impact extends beyond Mdantsane.
“We have created a safe space for sharing critical information, finding missing people, recovering stolen property and offering support in life-threatening situations,” Dyani said.
Mdantsane United has faced numerous challenges, including inconsistent funding and navigating the complexities of crime and violence.
Despite these hurdles, it has achieved significant success, including facilitating successful interventions and raising funds for those in need.
One notable achievement was Dyani’s nomination for the Daily Dispatch Local Hero Awards in 2022.
“This recognition highlighted the impact of our organisation and its ability to bring people together for a common cause,” she said.
Mdantsane United has played a crucial role in the establishment of anti-crime structures, promoting collaboration between residents, businesses and law enforcement to combat the scourge.
The organisation has had a profound impact on the community, providing critical support while promoting safety, justice and social cohesion.
Its commitment to community development has also led to initiatives supporting local entrepreneurs.
“By promoting small businesses within the community, Mdantsane United has helped boost the local economy and provided entrepreneurs with valuable visibility and exposure,” Dyani said.
As the organisation continues to grow, its impact is being felt beyond Mdantsane.
Dyani expressed her gratitude for the nomination.
To vote for Mdantsane United Against Crime and Violence in the Buffalo City Community Unsung Heroes Awards, SMS NGO04 to 34698 (SMS cost R3) before voting closes on Wednesday.
Daily Dispatch
Mdantsane United nominated for Community Unsung Heroes award
Image: SUPPLIED
Daily Dispatch
