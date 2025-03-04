Pastor charged after girl, 14, raped repeatedly while mom waited outside

A 34-year-old pastor of the New Babillon Apostolic Church in Evaton West appeared in the Sebokeng regional court on Monday in connection with the repeated rape of a 14-year-old girl.

He is alleged to have raped the girl, a member of his church, multiple times between August 2024 and January this year.

The first incident allegedly happened on August 16 last year when the child, her parents and the pastor were returning from a spiritual ritual in Clarens, Free State.

“When they stopped at a filling station to allow the victim to use the restroom the pastor followed her to the restroom and allegedly raped her while her parents waited in the car, unaware of the incident,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

After this incident, it is alleged the man asked the victim’s mother to bring the girl to church for prayer sessions.

“On several occasions between August 2024 and January 2025, it is alleged that the pastor would rape the girl during the sessions while her mother waited outside.”

The abuse came to light after the girl developed infections and confided in her sister, who informed their parents. The mother confronted the pastor and reported the matter to the police.

The pastor was arrested on Sunday. The case was postponed until March 13 for a bail application. The state said it intended to oppose bail.

TimesLIVE