At the first location in Bellville South the team found:
- three AK-47 rifles;
- one R5 rifle;
- one assault rifle;
- 12 pistols (9mm);
- three Uzi submachine guns;
- four shotguns;
- two revolvers;
- six M26 fragmentation grenades;
- a large quantity of ammunition; and
- 50,000 Mandrax tablets.
“The operation later took the team to another storage facility in Stikland where a package containing 2kg of heroin was confiscated,” said Potelwa.
“Two suspects, a 41-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, have been arrested and are scheduled to appear in court soon on charges of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and drugs as well as the possession of illegal explosives.
“As the investigation continues the possibility of further arrests cannot be ruled out.”
TimesLIVE
Police raid uncovers large arms cache and drug stash in Cape Town
Image: SAPS
Police have seized a large arms cache — including rifles, shotguns, pistols and hand grenades — and drugs while raiding storage facilities in Cape Town.
The operation involved a team of anti-gang unit investigators and crime intelligence members who swooped on premises in Bellville South and Stikland on Monday.
Investigators had spent weeks observing the suspects, said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
Image: SAPS
At the first location in Bellville South the team found:
“The operation later took the team to another storage facility in Stikland where a package containing 2kg of heroin was confiscated,” said Potelwa.
“Two suspects, a 41-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, have been arrested and are scheduled to appear in court soon on charges of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and drugs as well as the possession of illegal explosives.
“As the investigation continues the possibility of further arrests cannot be ruled out.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos